70 kids die in road accidents in Kazakhstan this year

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 July 2022, 13:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 70 children have been killed in road accident in Kazakhstan since early 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A source at the Internal Affairs Ministry confirmed that some 1,200 road accidents with the participation of children have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. Over 70 children fell victims to those accidents, while around 1,500 minors sustained various injuries.

The Ministry’s rep also revealed that the average number of victims of roads accidents in Kazakhstan stands at over 2,000 every year. In addition, over 20,000 people are injured on average on roads of the country annually.

It was also noted that 95% of all roads accidents happen due to a fault of drivers.


Road accidents   Kazakhstan  
