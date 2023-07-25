7-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A boy aged 7 died after falling from a second-floor window in Shymkent, Kazinform learned from the local emergencies authorities.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, July 24, at around 04:20pm, in one of residential buildings of the city located on Yessil street.

The boy left unattended fell out of the window, when his mother was in a bathroom.

Four children have fallen out of windows in Shymkent since the year beginning, police say. Parents are warned not to leave their children unattended.