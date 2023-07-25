Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    7-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Shymkent

    25 July 2023, 14:57

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A boy aged 7 died after falling from a second-floor window in Shymkent, Kazinform learned from the local emergencies authorities.

    The tragedy occurred on Monday, July 24, at around 04:20pm, in one of residential buildings of the city located on Yessil street.

    The boy left unattended fell out of the window, when his mother was in a bathroom.

    Four children have fallen out of windows in Shymkent since the year beginning, police say. Parents are warned not to leave their children unattended.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target