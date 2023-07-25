Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

7-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Shymkent

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 July 2023, 14:57
7-year-old boy dies after falling from window in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A boy aged 7 died after falling from a second-floor window in Shymkent, Kazinform learned from the local emergencies authorities.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, July 24, at around 04:20pm, in one of residential buildings of the city located on Yessil street.

The boy left unattended fell out of the window, when his mother was in a bathroom.

Four children have fallen out of windows in Shymkent since the year beginning, police say. Parents are warned not to leave their children unattended.


Incidents    Shymkent  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular