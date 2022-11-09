Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities

9 November 2022, 15:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered 6.9 tons of personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan, namely protective overalls, protective robes and protective screen masks, to support government measures for the prevention and control of infectious diseases in healthcare facilities. The total cost of the cargo, including transportation costs, amounted to US$220,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important it is to strengthen infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities. The delivery will help effectivly manage the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and other infections in clinics and hospitals. The personal protective equipment was transferred to a single distributor in Kazakhstan, SK-Pharmacy LLP, for further distribution to healthcare facilities in all regions of Kazakhstan, depending on need, the official website of the UNICEF Kazakhstan reads.

«Supporting the health sector in the prevention and control of infectious diseases has been a priority for UNICEF in Kazakhstan for two decades now. Kazakhstan has achieved great success in the control and prevention of nosocomial infections. UNICEF continues to support the Government's work in this area. We hope that our supplies will help healthcare facilities to provide safe medical care to children and their families,» said the Representative of UNICEF in Kazakhstan, Arthur van Diesen.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF, together with the European Union, provided humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan in the form of 300,000 ampoules of dexamethasone and 2,000 pulse oximeters. The total weight of humanitarian aid funded by the EU was 1,138 kg. In September 2020, UNICEF further purchased disinfectants and thermal scanners and delivered them, along with information and educational materials, to all small rural schools in Kazakhstan, helping to prevent further transmission of COVID-19. Training webinars on infection prevention and control were also held for healthcare and education specialists. About 3,000 medical personnel and staff members from small schools in all regions of Kazakhstan learned how to protect children and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during quarantine and after schools reopened.


Photo: unicef.org

