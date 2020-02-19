Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 schools for 5,500 schoolchildren to open doors in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 February 2020, 14:06
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan plans to build seven schools in 2020, the Governor’s press service reports.

It is expected to construct seven schools for 5,500 pupils in Ust Kamenogorsk, Semey, Ridder cities and Abai region this year. Construction of three schools completed in 2019.

It is noteworthy; East Kazakhstan is the only region to open IT classes in 648 schools under the My School project. Pupils have an opportunity to attend free robotic science, 3D modeling and programming classes.

Besides, the region plans to build five dormitories for colleges under the Public Private Partnership.


East Kazakhstan region    Education    Construction   
