7 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Aktobe region at daytime. Easterly wind turning westward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center at night and in the north at daytime. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected in most parts as well as 43 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south at daytime. The city of Aktobe is to see thunderstorms. Easterly wind turning westward is to gust up to 18mps at night. 36-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted during the day.

Atyrau region is to expect thunderstorms in the west at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's south. Atyrau city is to brace for 36 degrees Celsius heatwave.

Karaganda region is to brace for 40 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south at daytime.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region at daytime. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center at daytime. 40-43 degrees Celsius temperatures are expected during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region's greater part. The city of Kyzylorda is to brace for 40-41 degrees Celsius heatwave.

Turkestan region is to expect dust tides in the north. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north, west, and mountainous areas. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region. 41 degrees Celsius temperatures are to grip the region's west and deserts at daytime. The city of Turkestan is to expect 41 degrees Celsius temperatures.

The south of Ulytau region is to expect 40-42 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day. The city of Zhezkazgan is to brace for 40 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

40-43 degrees Celsius heatwave is to grip the city of Shymkent at daytime.



