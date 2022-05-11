7 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The east of Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorms during the day on May 12.

The north and west of North Kazakhstan region are to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect heavy rain at times in the nighttime and morning on May 12. Thunderstorms, hail and squalls are to hit the region's south and east as well as mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorms gusting up to 23-28mps is forecast.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for heavy rain during the day on May 12. The region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and northwest at night as well as north and center at daytime. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the northeast at daytime. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls during the day. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 18mps at daytime.

The south and center of Aktobe region are to see thunderstorms during the day on May 12. Southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and west during the day. Aktobe city is to see southerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15mps at daytime.

The north and east of Mangistau region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and southwest at daytime.

Atyrau region is to expect thunderstorms in the east and center. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, east, and center during the day. Atyrau city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-18mps during the day on May 12.



