7 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, the north of Aktobe region is to see thunderstorm at night on April 15. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 16mps in the northwest of the region.

Due to further increases in temperature, unstable snow cover and possible precipitation in the basins of the Ulken and Kishi rivers the avalanche risk will be present in Almaty region.

Thunderstorms are to hit the west of West Kazakhstan region. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is to batter the north and east of the region.

Karaganda region is to see southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps in the southeast during the day on April 15.

The west and south of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms and fog. Southerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east of the region.

The west of Kyzylorda region is to expect thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning on April 15.

North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the southwest in the nighttime and morning. Southeasterly, southerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west during the day.



