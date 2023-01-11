Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

11 January 2023, 21:46
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists put seven regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat the south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region on January 12-13. 15-20mps northwesterly wind turning northeastward is expected in the region’s mountainous areas. The region is to brace for -30-33 degrees Celsius temperatures in most parts at night on January 12-13.

The south and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect fog at night on January 12. 18-23mps northeasterly wind reaching 23-28mps in the southeast of the region is predicted. Gusts of up to 30mps and over are expected at times at night.

Mangistau region is to brace for -19-24 degrees Celsius temperatures in the northeast at night. 17-22mps southeasterly wind is to batter the region in the west, south, and center.

Ground blizzard is to hit the south of Pavlodar region. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the region’s south.

The north, east, and south of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzard. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted in the north, east, and south.

The greater part of Turkestan region is to see temperatures drip to as low as -27 degrees Celsius at night on January 12-13.

Shymkent city is to expect -25 degrees Celsius temperatures on January 12-13.


