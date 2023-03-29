7 pupils taken to hospital after student releases pepper spray in school in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Seven pupils were taken to a hospital after a ninth grader released pepper spray at an Almaty secondary school, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police office of Almaty city, the police were called after a ninth-grade student released pepper spray during recess in the restroom of secondary school no.96 in Almaty region on March 29. Some students were reported to be affected.

Seven pupils were rushed to hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.