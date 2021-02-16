Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    7 pregnant with COVID-19 staying hospital in N Kazakhstan

    16 February 2021, 13:06

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «60-65 patients were daily admitted to the infectious diseases hospitals in November, December and first half of January in North Kazakhstan,» head of the healthcare department Nurlan Aimanov said. Sometimes up to 70 people were hospitalized there.

    Currently, hospitalization rate keeps on decreasing. For example, 28 people were hospitalized on February 14. There are 78 patients are the new infectious diseases hospital, 94 at city hospital #1, 67 at hospital #3, 68 are staying at the phthisiopulmonology hospital. There are 7 pregnant women with COVID-19 at the perinatal centre, 20 at the multi-field hospital, who were operated on, have underlying conditions, etc.

    There are 20 patients at the infectious diseases hospital in Taiynsha district. An infectious diseases unit was closed in Kyzylzhar district early February. All patients were taken to Petropavlovsk infectious diseases hospitals.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches