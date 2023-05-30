7 people saved from burning apartment in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Seven people, including five children, were rescued from the burning apartment in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Atyrau region, a call was received to report smoke coming from the balcony of a six-story residential building located on Datov Street at 10:35am today. On arrival, fire crews saw smoke and fire on a fifth-floor balcony

Seven people, including five children, were rescued from the burning apartment. 44 more people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the residential building.

The firefighters liquidated the fire in 30 minutes and prevented the fire spread.

The cause of the fire is being established.



