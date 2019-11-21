Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 people injured in gas cylinder explosion in E Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
21 November 2019, 10:55
EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – A gas cylinder exploded in a private house in the city of Ayagoz, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred on November 20 in a private house of the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan Region. An explosion of a 5-liter gas cylinder occurred. The explosion collapsed ceiling and walls.

Seven victims including four children were taken to a hospital. Two adults were admitted to an intensive care unit.

