Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 out of 10 richest people in world tech genius

    29 November 2020, 10:34

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Seven of the top 10 businessmen in the list of the world's 500 richest people are engaged in technology, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is at the top of the list. His wealth, which was $110 billion in December 2019, has significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic reaching $187 billion. Amazon is also the world's largest shopping site in terms of market value, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Elon Musk takes second place overtaking Bill Gates. According to the index, Musk, who increased his fortune to $140 billion, is the CEO of companies such as Tesla, Space and Neuralink, which are widely known all over the world.

    Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, takes third place in the list. Gates made his name with Microsoft Windows, one of the most used operating systems in computers today. Gates, who topped the index for many years, has a fortune of $129 billion.

    French businessman Bernard Arnault ranks fourth on the list with a fortune of $105 billion, while Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg is in fifth place. The fortune of Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is $104 billion.

    Other top 10 people on the list are Warren Buffett (different businesses), Larry Page (tech), Sergey Brin (tech), Steve Ballmer (tech) and Mukesh Ambani (energy).

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events