7 online activities to be held as part of Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture year

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A briefing discussing the activities and work done as part of the Year «Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture» has been held at the information and communications center in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the briefing, Rashid Mynbayev, head of the Department for Culture, Languages and Archive Development of Shymkent city, said that the activities for the Year «Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture» planned to be held online because of the quarantine will kick off in August and are due to continue by the year's end.

According to the speaker, seven international cultural activities will take place, including concerts of instrumentalists from CIS countries, singers, children's concerts, performances of opera singers, theater festivals and readings of Abai's Book of Words. The international week of museums of CIS countries is expected to be held as well.

Mynbayev noted that the city administration entities had held 820 events online, produced 63 video clips which had been viewed around 300 thousand times at the time when a state of emergency had been declared. He went on to say that the reconstruction and improvement works of the Ancient City Shymkent project are underway and will be finished by the fall. Its solemn opening ceremony will be held online.