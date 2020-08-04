Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

7 online activities to be held as part of Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 August 2020, 17:43
7 online activities to be held as part of Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture year

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A briefing discussing the activities and work done as part of the Year «Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture» has been held at the information and communications center in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the briefing, Rashid Mynbayev, head of the Department for Culture, Languages and Archive Development of Shymkent city, said that the activities for the Year «Shymkent-2020 - CIS capital of culture» planned to be held online because of the quarantine will kick off in August and are due to continue by the year's end.

According to the speaker, seven international cultural activities will take place, including concerts of instrumentalists from CIS countries, singers, children's concerts, performances of opera singers, theater festivals and readings of Abai's Book of Words. The international week of museums of CIS countries is expected to be held as well.

photo

Mynbayev noted that the city administration entities had held 820 events online, produced 63 video clips which had been viewed around 300 thousand times at the time when a state of emergency had been declared. He went on to say that the reconstruction and improvement works of the Ancient City Shymkent project are underway and will be finished by the fall. Its solemn opening ceremony will be held online.


Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund