    7 of 12 victims of Almaty plane crash identified

    27 December 2019, 10:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Of 12 victims of the Almaty plane crash, seven have already been identified, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Seven deceased passengers of the Bek Air 2100 flight en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan who were identified:

    Nikolai Astanov (1971)

    R.Khaidarov (1940)

    Baurzhan Kaliyev (1974)

    Bazarkhan Karibayev (1974)

    Marat Muratbayev (1961)

    Abai Nurbayev (1982)

    Arman Issina (year of birth TBD)

    Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport. According to preliminary data, 12 people were killed. Over 10 people, including children, were injured.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.

    A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.

