7 new schools to open doors in E Kazakhstan
10 August 2022 09:04

7 new schools to open doors in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Construction of seven schools for 1,520 students started in East Kazakhstan,» deputy head of the construction, architecture and town planning department of the region Alisher Beken told a briefing.

Six schools designated to accommodate 1,270 pupils are being built by the department. Two schools for 920 seats are funded by the republican budget, while four underfilled schools for 350 students are built under offtake contracts. The two schools constructed using budget funds are situated in Ridder and Ulan district. Construction of four underfilled schools will conclude this September.

Betides, a 250-seat school is being built under the PPPs in Shemonaikha district. It is expected to complete this August.


