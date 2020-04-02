Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    7 new schools to be built in Almaty rgn thanks to Employment roadmap

    2 April 2020, 16:33

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Seven more schools will be constructed in Almaty region thanks to the Employment Roadmap Program, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of the region Amadyk Batalov announced the news at the regular session dedicated to the implementation of the President’s instructions.

    «Thanks to the Employment Roadmap we will be able to construct seven more schools for over 10 thousand students. In total, there are plans to build 23 schools,» he said at the session.

    Five rural outpatient clinics are to be constructed in the region within the framework of the program as well. Moreover, water supply facilities in 53 settlements and 500 km of roads are to be renovated in the region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued