Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    7-month-old child contracts coronavirus in Aktobe region

    22 July 2020, 17:37

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 50 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On July 21, fifty new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the region, 20 of which were symptomatic and 30 asymptomatic. Thus, the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed in 10 women and 9 men as well as in a 7-month-old child.

    Six coronavirus-infected patients were registered in the districts of the region including 4 in Kargalinsky district, 1 in Temir district, 1 in Chelkar district, and others in the city of Aktobe.

    The patients' condition is satisfactory. All of them are being treated in accordance with the approved protocol.

    As of July 21, 2,803 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were revealed in the region. 1,233 people have recovered.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Aktobe region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan