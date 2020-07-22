7-month-old child contracts coronavirus in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 50 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On July 21, fifty new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the region, 20 of which were symptomatic and 30 asymptomatic. Thus, the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed in 10 women and 9 men as well as in a 7-month-old child.

Six coronavirus-infected patients were registered in the districts of the region including 4 in Kargalinsky district, 1 in Temir district, 1 in Chelkar district, and others in the city of Aktobe.

The patients' condition is satisfactory. All of them are being treated in accordance with the approved protocol.

As of July 21, 2,803 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were revealed in the region. 1,233 people have recovered.