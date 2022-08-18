Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
7-member family killed in microbus crash in NE Egypt
18 August 2022 08:24

7-member family killed in microbus crash in NE Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least seven people were killed and 13 injured, all belonging to the same family, in a microbus crash on a highway northeast of Egypt's capital Cairo on Wednesday, state-run Akhbarelyom newspaper reported, Xinhua reports.

The microbus, or a mass transit minivan, was carrying a family including children from a Delta city to the northeastern city of Ismailia for a summer holiday, and overturned when the driver took a U-turn at a high speed, the ambulance authority in Cairo told Xinhua.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.

Photo: ria.ru


Related news
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
Read also
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission for 2nd time
Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa islands through weekend, evacuation ordered
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive