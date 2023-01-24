Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 killed in two shootings in northern California

    24 January 2023, 10:37

    SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in two shootings in northern California on Monday, Xinhua reports citing U.S. media.

    The shootings occurred at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay, about 50 km south of San Francisco.

    The motives of the shootings are still unknown, Los Angeles Times quoted a statement of the Sheriff's Office as saying.

    Previously, the Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter a shooting incident with multiple victims and said a 67-year-old suspect was arrested.

    «The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits,» it tweeted. «Suspect is in custody.»

    The shootings took place just two days after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, one of the worst mass shootings in Los Angeles County.


    Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Suspect of California mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve found dead
    More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues
    Popular
    1 Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
    2 Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
    3 What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
    4 Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
    5 What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in February?