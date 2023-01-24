Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

7 killed in two shootings in northern California

24 January 2023, 10:37
7 killed in two shootings in northern California

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in two shootings in northern California on Monday, Xinhua reports citing U.S. media.

The shootings occurred at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay, about 50 km south of San Francisco.

The motives of the shootings are still unknown, Los Angeles Times quoted a statement of the Sheriff's Office as saying.

Previously, the Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter a shooting incident with multiple victims and said a 67-year-old suspect was arrested.

«The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits,» it tweeted. «Suspect is in custody.»

The shootings took place just two days after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, one of the worst mass shootings in Los Angeles County.


Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Related news
Suspect of California mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve found dead
More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues
Теги:
Read also
Preventing weight gain can help avoid total knee replacement: research
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 3rd day amid holiday
Asia lagging in removal of unhealthy trans fat from food: WHO report
COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases drop to 9,227, cumulative cases top 30 mln
Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
Suspect of California mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve found dead
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses
2 Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
3 Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
4 What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
5 Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials

News