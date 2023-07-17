Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 killed in road accident in Atyrau region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 July 2023, 07:24
7 killed in road accident in Atyrau region Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Seven people died in a horrific road accident in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional police department, the accident occurred on the 82nd kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, at around 03:00 pm, when two cars – Chevrolet Cobalt and Toyota Ipsum – collided with each other.

As a result, both drivers and 5 five passengers died at the scene. Two more passengers with various traumas were rushed to the Zhylyoi Regional Hospital.

Both drivers were earlier held liable for speeding, police said.

