Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    7 killed in road accident in Atyrau region

    16 July 2023, 07:24

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Seven people died in a horrific road accident in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional police department, the accident occurred on the 82nd kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, at around 03:00 pm, when two cars – Chevrolet Cobalt and Toyota Ipsum – collided with each other.

    As a result, both drivers and 5 five passengers died at the scene. Two more passengers with various traumas were rushed to the Zhylyoi Regional Hospital.

    Both drivers were earlier held liable for speeding, police said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Atyrau region Road accidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh national dies after road accident in Türkiye
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target