Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 killed in Brazil bus accident

    21 August 2023, 21:41

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - At least seven people were killed early Sunday when a bus carrying fans of Corinthians sports club crashed in southern Brazil, said local authorities, Xinhua reports.

    The incident occurred in the city of Belo Horizonte, the regional capital of Minas Gerais state, as the vehicle appeared to lose its brakes and lost control when entering a curve, according to local media reports.

    «Almost everyone was sleeping, but some realized the driver was running and the boys in front told him to stop. The driver said he ran out of brakes. I started screaming, so everyone woke up and the bus turned over,» a survivor told reporters on condition of anonymity.

    Corinthians Club regretted the tragedy in a statement and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fatal road accident in Alanya: Kazakhstanis were going to return home – MFA
    Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights