7 killed in Brazil bus accident

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - At least seven people were killed early Sunday when a bus carrying fans of Corinthians sports club crashed in southern Brazil, said local authorities, Xinhua reports.



The incident occurred in the city of Belo Horizonte, the regional capital of Minas Gerais state, as the vehicle appeared to lose its brakes and lost control when entering a curve, according to local media reports.

«Almost everyone was sleeping, but some realized the driver was running and the boys in front told him to stop. The driver said he ran out of brakes. I started screaming, so everyone woke up and the bus turned over,» a survivor told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Corinthians Club regretted the tragedy in a statement and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.