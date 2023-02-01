Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 killed, dozens injured as tour bus overturns in south Brazil

    1 February 2023, 10:58

    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM At least seven people were killed and another 22 injured on Tuesday when a tour bus heading for Iguazu Falls overturned in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, police said, Kazinform reports citing Xinhua.

    According to Parana's Federal Highway Police, the bus carrying 54 persons had departed from Florianopolis, capital of Santa Catarina state, on its way further south to Foz do Iguacu, a Brazilian town bordering Argentina and Paraguay.

    The bus operated by the Viacao Catarinense company veered off the BR-277 Highway and plunged down a hill in the central Parana town of Fernandes Pinheiro, the police report said.

    Among the fatal victims were an Argentine mother and her three-year-old daughter, the local fire department told reporters.

    Local authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, which involved another vehicle.

    A surviving passenger, Alexandro de Oliveira Gamaro, said he spoke with the bus driver after the crash and the driver admitted to having fallen asleep.


    Photo: Shutterstock

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Most gold sold in Brazil in 2021 may be illegal
    Germany to donate 200 mi euros to environmental efforts in Brazil
    12 dead after medical van crashes in NE Brazil
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta