Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    7 Kazakh regions put on storm alert

    25 August 2022 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – High fire hazard, fog, and thunderstorms are in store for a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The west, north, and south of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. The region’s north is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

    The south and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms and fog at night on August 26.

    High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Kyzylorda region.

    35 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for Atyrau region during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s west and east.

    High fire hazard is in store for the west of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai regions.

    Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Pavlodar region. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 18mps. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorms during the day on August 26.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hurricane Fiona leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada
    Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns
    Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
    Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum