7 Kazakh regions put on storm alert
25 August 2022 19:14

7 Kazakh regions put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – High fire hazard, fog, and thunderstorms are in store for a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west, north, and south of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. The region’s north is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning.

The south and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms and fog at night on August 26.

High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Kyzylorda region.

35 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for Atyrau region during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s west and east.

High fire hazard is in store for the west of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai regions.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Pavlodar region. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 18mps. Pavlodar city is to expect thunderstorms during the day on August 26.


