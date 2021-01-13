Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 Kazakh boxers storm into Nations Cup semifinal in Serbia

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2021, 22:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven Kazakhstani boxers have propelled into the semifinal of the Nations Women’s Cup in Serbia, Kazinform reports.

Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan was the sevenths boxer from Kazakhstan to reach the semifinal bouts of the tournament.

She will join other members of the Kazakh national boxing team Rimma Volosenko, Valentina Khalzova, Gulsaya Yerzhan, Lyazzat Kungeibayeva, Dina Zholaman, and Arailym Marat in the semifinal.

Unfortunately, Zhansaya Baltabekova and Marina Volnova were upset in their respective quarterfinal fights and didn’t make it to the semis.


