7 investment projects to be launched in Arys city in 2021

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 January 2021, 11:38
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Seven investment projects worth 31 billion 100 million tenge which are to create 588 jobs are slated for launch in Arys city, Turkestan region, in 2021, Kazinform reports.

Last year, the total amount of investments in the city’s economy stood at KZT14.651bn. The industrial enterprises produced products to the tune of KZT5.593bn. The SMEs’ production and services were estimated at KZT30.366bn. 82 projects worth KZT452.6mln were financed as part of the micro credit State programs in order to promote entrepreneurship.

The city’s agricultural production stood at 17 billion 730.5 million tenge. The number of cattle and amount of animal produce increased within the reporting year. It is said that the city produced 8,078.8 tons of meat, 20,402.4 tons of milk, and 7,706.6 thousand eggs.


