7 industrial projects launched in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «7 industrial projects were launched in Almaty,» director at the Industrial zone-Almaty Adil Amralin told a press conference.

The total cost of all seven industrial projects launched hit over KZT 48 bln. 749 jobs were generated there.

Another project worth KZT 4.6 bln will be put into service in the days to come. 65 people will work there.

As stated there, two autoclave-cured gas concrete plants opened in the industrial zone of Almaty on the occasion of the Capital City Day. Currently both plants supply social and commercial housing construction companies with high-quality building materials.

The big diameter wrought iron pipes factory was put onstream in the industrial zone by the 30th anniversary of Independence.

It is also planned to open the medical diagnostics test system plant by the year. It is expected to produce express tests to detect infectious and cancer diseases as well as to develop the country’s first homegrown manufacturing production of growth medium.



