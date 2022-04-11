Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 fully recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2022, 09:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number - four people - beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. East Kazakhstan region added two COVID-19 recoveries. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region.

No more recoveries from the coronavirus infection were reported in other regions of the country.

A total of 1,290,528 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
