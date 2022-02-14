Go to the main site
    7 facilities for energy generation to be built in southern Kazakhstan

    14 February 2022, 15:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW will be built in the southern parts of Kazakhstan until 2026, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a briefing, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, there are plans to construct seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW in the southern parts by 2026. Some of them are said to be implemented via auctions, thus maximally reducing the load on tariff for end consumers.

    Also, according to him, to ensure the sustainable operation of energy system and fully provide the country’s economy with electricity the Energy Ministry has signed 13 investment agreements with the active energy producing organizations within which the measures are to be carried out to reconstruct and expand generation equipment.

    «As a result of the agreements, it is planned to commission additional electric power amounting to 1,600MW, with coal and gas accounting for 950MW and 650MW of power, respectively. The work on their further signing so as to maintain the operating condition if energy equipment is ongoing,» said the minister.

    He went on to say that as part of the hydropower development plan it is planned to commission nearly 1,500MW of electric power before 2030.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

