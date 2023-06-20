Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 divers rescued after going missing off Japan’s Okinawa

    20 June 2023, 07:39

    NAHA. KAZINFORM - Seven people were rescued Monday hours after they had gone missing while diving in waters off the southern island of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard said, Kyodo reports.

    The coast guard had dispatched a helicopter and patrol vessels to search for the group, which included two instructors, after it received a call from their diving boat at around 11:50 a.m.

    By 3:10 p.m., all of the divers were rescued by helicopter, according to the coast guard.

    The divers had gone missing around 12 kilometers west of the port of Itoman, or about 640 meters north-northeast of Rukan Reef, off the southern part of Okinawa Island, the coast guard said.

    The seven divers, four men and three women, were all spotted drifting in the sea near where they had initially been reported missing.

    They are believed to have been drift diving -- when the diver uses the current to transport themselves through the water.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Explosion heard in Tokyo's Shimbashi district: police
    Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
    Tokyo area enters power-saving period amid tight supply forecast
    Italian painting looted by Nazi Germany in 1940 found in Japan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    4 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting