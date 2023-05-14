Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan

    14 May 2023, 14:35

    FAIZABAD. KAZINFORM - At least seven commuters were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, head of the provincial department of information and culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said Saturday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The accident occurred in Kezer village of Khash district on Friday evening when a bus overturned due to technical problems, killing seven people, including women and children, on the spot and injuring 14 others, some in critical condition, Ahmadi said.

    Ramshackle roads, reckless driving on congested roads, and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous and war-ravaged Afghanistan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Road accidents World News Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia
    2 May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 May 14. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
    5 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms