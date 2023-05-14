Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2023, 14:35
7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan Photo: Qasimi/Xinhua

FAIZABAD. KAZINFORM - At least seven commuters were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, head of the provincial department of information and culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said Saturday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The accident occurred in Kezer village of Khash district on Friday evening when a bus overturned due to technical problems, killing seven people, including women and children, on the spot and injuring 14 others, some in critical condition, Ahmadi said.

Ramshackle roads, reckless driving on congested roads, and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous and war-ravaged Afghanistan.

photo

Road accidents   World News   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia
Dimash Qudaibergen to give solo concert in Malaysia
May 14. Today's Birthdays
May 14. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Tashkenbai hauls gold at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly KOs Steven Butler, defends WBO middleweight title
Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable
Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable
Dulat Bekbauov claims IBA Men's World Boxing Championships silver
Dulat Bekbauov claims IBA Men's World Boxing Championships silver
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures