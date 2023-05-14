7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan

FAIZABAD. KAZINFORM - At least seven commuters were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, head of the provincial department of information and culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi said Saturday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The accident occurred in Kezer village of Khash district on Friday evening when a bus overturned due to technical problems, killing seven people, including women and children, on the spot and injuring 14 others, some in critical condition, Ahmadi said.

Ramshackle roads, reckless driving on congested roads, and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous and war-ravaged Afghanistan.