7 culture centres to open doors in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «7 culture centers set to host 1,600 people are being built in Atyrau region,» Deputy Governor of the region Kairat Nurtayev said.

Construction of a visitor centre in Saraiyshyk village is expected to complete this year. Besides, two more community centres will be built in Kurmangazy district next year.