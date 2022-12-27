7 culture centres to open doors in Atyrau region
27 December 2022, 07:37
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «7 culture centers set to host 1,600 people are being built in Atyrau region,» Deputy Governor of the region Kairat Nurtayev said.
Construction of a visitor centre in Saraiyshyk village is expected to complete this year. Besides, two more community centres will be built in Kurmangazy district next year.
