7 culture centres to open doors in Atyrau region

27 December 2022, 07:37
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM «7 culture centers set to host 1,600 people are being built in Atyrau region,» Deputy Governor of the region Kairat Nurtayev said.

Construction of a visitor centre in Saraiyshyk village is expected to complete this year. Besides, two more community centres will be built in Kurmangazy district next year.


