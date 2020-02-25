Go to the main site
    7 countries restrict entry from Japan to thwart new virus spread

    25 February 2020, 11:05

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Seven countries have restricted entry to Japanese nationals and those traveling from Japan in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday, Kyodo reported.

    The countries are Israel, Samoa, Micronesia, Kiribati, Comoros, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands, Motegi said at a news conference.

    The virus, which originated in China and causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread across the globe infecting more than 78,000 people. There are over 800 confirmed cases of infection in Japan, with many from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

    Japan has asked Israel to remove the travel restrictions, and briefed each country about Tokyo's fight against the virus outbreak.

    Motegi asked people to check the Japanese Foreign Ministry's website before making travel plans.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News Pneumonia in China
