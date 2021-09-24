Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    7 countries recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccine passport

    24 September 2021, 14:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 22, 2021, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry exchanged notes on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with the relevant government bodies of Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Thailand, and Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    The fully vaccinated citizens of the said countries are allowed to cross the State borders without any restrictions (PCR test, self-isolation, and so on) on the condition of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

    Countries such as Belarus, Vietnam, Egypt, and Oman in a unilateral way accepted vaccine passports of foreign countries and made a traveler entry easier.

    Talks are undergoing on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Jordan, Indonesia, Morocco, Russia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and other states.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region