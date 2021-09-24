Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 countries recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccine passport

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 September 2021, 14:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 22, 2021, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry exchanged notes on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with the relevant government bodies of Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Thailand, and Turkey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The fully vaccinated citizens of the said countries are allowed to cross the State borders without any restrictions (PCR test, self-isolation, and so on) on the condition of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Countries such as Belarus, Vietnam, Egypt, and Oman in a unilateral way accepted vaccine passports of foreign countries and made a traveler entry easier.

Talks are undergoing on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Jordan, Indonesia, Morocco, Russia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and other states.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
