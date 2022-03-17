Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    7 coronavirus patients staying in Atyrau hospital

    17 March 2022, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7 coronavirus patients staying in the modular hospital in the Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    7 coronavirus patients staying in the modular hospital in the Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department’s press service reports.

    4 more coronavirus cases were recorded in the region for the past 24 hours. 2 of them were reported in the city of Atyrau, another 2 on Tengiz oilfield. 2 have clinical symptoms of COVID-19.

    Besides, 2 more people recovered from coronavirus infection. As of today, 7 patients are staying in the hospital while 77 are treated at home.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region