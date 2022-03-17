Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7 coronavirus patients staying in Atyrau hospital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 March 2022, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 7 coronavirus patients staying in the modular hospital in the Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

7 coronavirus patients staying in the modular hospital in the Atyrau region, the regional healthcare department’s press service reports.

4 more coronavirus cases were recorded in the region for the past 24 hours. 2 of them were reported in the city of Atyrau, another 2 on Tengiz oilfield. 2 have clinical symptoms of COVID-19.

Besides, 2 more people recovered from coronavirus infection. As of today, 7 patients are staying in the hospital while 77 are treated at home.


