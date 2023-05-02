7 bodies, including 2 believed to be missing teens, found in Oklahoma

Seven bodies, including two that investigators believe belong to two missing teenage girls, were found Monday afternoon at an Oklahoma residence of a man who authorities were seeking in the teens’ disappearance, officials said, CNN reports.

The bodies were found at a property in Henryetta, a city about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, authorities said. Earlier Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered/missing advisory for the two girls, 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer, as well as Jesse L. McFadden, 39, a registered sex offender.

The two teens were last seen early Monday morning in Henryetta, and they could have been traveling with McFadden, the advisory said.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said he couldn’t immediately identify the seven bodies. But when asked if authorities are no longer looking for the missing girls and McFadden, Rice said, «We believe that we have found the persons. We just are waiting for confirmation.»

No suspect is on the loose or being sought, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman said.

«There is no suspect at large that we are looking for right at this moment,» bureau spokesperson Gerald Davidson told reporters Monday. «So … there is no threat to the community.»

Rice added the families of the girls have been notified.

The seven bodies were at a property where McFadden lived, Rice told the Tulsa World newspaper. It is the same address listed for McFadden in the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry.

The bodies were found «not in the residence, but just on the property,» Davidson said.

CNN has reached out to authorities for more information.



