7.7 mln sq m of housing built for 7 months in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 7 months some 7.7 mln square meters of housing were put into service in Kazakhstan which is 110,3% to the same period of the previous year, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

According to the Ministry, 66,014 housing (including 21,193 single-family houses) were put into operation the countrywide.