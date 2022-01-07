Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
7,500 Kazakhstanis stuck abroad

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 January 2022, 12:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev told journalists how many Kazakhstanis are stuck abroad failing to return home, Kazinform reports.

He added that the Ministry works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All the embassies overseas launched hotlines to help citizens of Kazakhstan staying abroad now.

He reminded that some flights were cancelled due to suspension of work of the airports receiving international flights.

As Atameken said, some 7,500 tourists have left abroad at large.


Government of Kazakhstan   Transport   Tourism   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   2022 state of emergency  
