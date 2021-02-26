Go to the main site
    7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Atyrau region in March

    26 February 2021, 12:13

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are set to be delivered to Atyrau region in March, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There are plans to deliver some 7,500 doses of the vaccine [Sputnik V] to the region in March. 30,000 doses more are expected to be supplied in April. The work on the issue of inoculating employees of the Tengiz oilfield is underway. Healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, and students will be the first to get their shots of the vaccine,» said deputy head of the regional healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev.

    Recall that the anti-coronavirus vaccine has already been administrated to 1,000 people in the region this month.

    The nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. As of February 24, over 2,000 Kazakhstan received the second dose of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.


