Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Atyrau region in March

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 12:13
7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Atyrau region in March

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 7,500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine are set to be delivered to Atyrau region in March, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are plans to deliver some 7,500 doses of the vaccine [Sputnik V] to the region in March. 30,000 doses more are expected to be supplied in April. The work on the issue of inoculating employees of the Tengiz oilfield is underway. Healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, and students will be the first to get their shots of the vaccine,» said deputy head of the regional healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev.

Recall that the anti-coronavirus vaccine has already been administrated to 1,000 people in the region this month.

The nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. As of February 24, over 2,000 Kazakhstan received the second dose of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages